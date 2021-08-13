Wizkid’s mainstream appeal has noticeably increased since the afro-fusion star dropped his stellar fourth album Made In Lagos last fall. The project saw the singer work with big names like H.E.R., Ella Mai, Burna Boy, and Skepta, but the album’s most popular song came through an unexpected collaboration with fellow afro-fusion singer Tems on “Essence.” The track has grown to not only run in contention for song of the summer this year, but it’s also the highest-charting African song ever, as it peaked at No. 54 on the singles chart this past week. Now, the song is due for a huge boost thanks to a new remix.

Thank u for letting me jump on the song of the summer. Essence remix out tonight pic.twitter.com/sN3HvPNooD — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) August 12, 2021

Wizkid and Tems invite Justin Bieber into the “Essence” experience for a brand new remix of the track. While some fans felt the collaboration was a bit inorganic, Wizkid and Bieber are paying no mind to the comments, showing each other love on social media. “Thank u for letting me jump on the song of the summer,” Bieber wrote in a Twitter post that announced the remix. In his own post, Wizkid wrote, “I promised you something special. @temsbaby & @justinbieber on da way.”

“Made In Lagos Deluxe” 🦅🇳🇬❤️ — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) August 13, 2021

In another post, Wizkid teased more music on the way for fans. “Made In Lagos Deluxe,” he wrote on Twitter.

Press play on the remix to “Essence” in the video above.

Made In Lagos is out now via Starboy Entertainment/RCA. Get it here.