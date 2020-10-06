With his latest singles, Omar Apollo has proven himself a powerful voice in pop. With two EPs now under his belt, Apollo has officially announced his forthcoming debut album, Apolonio.

The announcement arrives on the heels of his recent single “Dos Uno Nueve (219),” which stood as a tribute to both his Indianan and Mexican roots. Before that, Apollo debuted “Stayback” as a reflection on navigating a post-breakup relationship as well as “Kamikaze,” a lovelorn ballad. Now, Apollo has shared his Apolonio cover art and tracklist, which boasts exciting features from Ruel and Kali Uchis.

Along with offering details around his impending LP, Apollo has another exciting announcement. The singer will give a behind-the-scenes look at his recent Paisley Park performance through the documentary Live From Paisley Park. According to press assets, the documentary will depict “Apollo and his band as they record and rehearse around the legendary estate alongside their performance live from the Park.”

Check out Omar Apollo’s Apolonio cover art and tracklist below.

1. “I’m Amazing”

2. “Kamikaze”

3. “Want U Around” Feat. Ruel

4. “Stayback”

5. “Hey Boy” Feat. Kali Uchis

6. “Dos Uno Nueve (219)”

7. “Useless”

8. “Bi Fren”

9. “The Two Of Us”

Apolonio is out 10/16 via Warner Music. Pre-order it here.

Live From Paisley Park premieres 10/28. Get tickets here.

Omar Apollo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.