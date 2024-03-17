There are Taylor Swift’s private jet tracking skills and covert CIA-like investigative skills. The latter has become TikToker Harry Daniels’ frightening calling card. Somehow, Daniels manages to track down his favorite public figures. Today (March 17), in his latest video, Daniels pops up on Dua Lipa.

As the singer and her team are exiting what appears to be an office building, Daniels lurks in the waiting area, waiting for his moment. After confirming it was, in fact, Dua, Daniels rushes into action. “Dua, can I sing for you,” asks Daniels, to which she obliges.

He then performs an innocently awkward and self-deprecating cover of Dua’s single, “Houdini,” off her forthcoming album Radical Optimism. After belting out a few lines from the song, Daniels turns to Dua to get her stamp of approval. “I love it,” she said.

But that wasn’t enough encouragement. “That was so bad,” he said. “That must be that radical optimism you’re talking about.”

While Daniels’ followers echoed Dua’s positive remarks, most focused on how he found Dua in the first place, view their comments below.

Apparently, Dua isn’t the only one inspired by the life of famed magician Harry Houdini.

Radical Optimism is out 5/3 via Warner Records UK. Find more information here.

