Doja Cat has officially been dethroned as Taco Bell’s favorite musician. Earlier in the week, the beloved multinational chain announced its partnership with “Be Careful With Me” singer and Queer actor Omar Apollo.

Instead of slapping his name on a standard menu meal, Omar Apollo and Taco Bell wanted to spice thing up—literally. The fiery singer has reimagined one of the restaurant’s signature sauces. With the help of his mother’s family recipe, fans can get a taste of Omar Apollo’s heritage by way of the new and improved Disha Hot sauce packet.

In a statement Omar Apollo gushed about the collaboration, saying: “Everyone’s family has that one recipe they believe is worth sharing with the rest of the world, for me, it’s Disha Hot Sauce. It’s not just about the flavors that take me back to my childhood, but about honoring my heritage and the countless sacrifices my parents made for me to pursue my passions. Bringing Disha Hot Sauce to the world has always been my dream, and I’m grateful to partner with Taco Bell to celebrate the flavors that make us who we are and create new memories with the people we love.”

Although the first-of-its-kind sauce collaboration can be enjoyed with any item on Taco Bell’s menu, Omar Apollo also curated the Disha Hot Discovery Box with his favorite eats and three sauce packets to match. Both the Omar Apollo’s Disha Hot sauce packet and specially curated Disha Hot Discovery Box are available at Taco Bell locations nationwide.