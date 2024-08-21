In June, Omar Apollo released his second album, God Said No, following the three singles, “Spite,” “Dispose Of Me,” and “Less Of You.”

This past Tuesday (August 20), he kicked off the God Said No Tour in Indianapolis, Indiana, and while the new album gets plenty of burn in the setlist — which you can see below, courtesy of setlist.fm — his debut album Ivory is actually the best represented song in the setlist, with eight songs to seven for God Said No. Check out the setlist below.