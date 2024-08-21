In June, Omar Apollo released his second album, God Said No, following the three singles, “Spite,” “Dispose Of Me,” and “Less Of You.”
This past Tuesday (August 20), he kicked off the God Said No Tour in Indianapolis, Indiana, and while the new album gets plenty of burn in the setlist — which you can see below, courtesy of setlist.fm — his debut album Ivory is actually the best represented song in the setlist, with eight songs to seven for God Said No. Check out the setlist below.
God Said No Tour Setlist
01. “Be Careful With Me”
02. “Useless”
03. “Spite Less Of You”
04. “Less Of You”
05. “Done With You”
06. “3 Boys”
07. “Petrified”
08. “While U Can”
09. “Drifting”
10. “How”
11. “Invincible”
12. “En el olvido”
13. “Dos uno nueve (219)”
14. “Endlessly”
15. “Killing Me”
16. “Want U Around”
17. “Empty”
18. “Kamikaze”
19. “Tamagotchi”
20. “Life’s Unfair”
21. “Against Me”
22. “Dispose Of Me”
23. “Evergreen”
24. “Glow”
25. “Go Away”
Omar Apollo God Said No Tour Dates
08/21 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
08/23 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
08/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Highmark Skyline Stage at The Mann
09/03 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
09/04 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
09/06 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
09/07 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
09/10 – Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
09/11 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
09/13 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
09/16 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
09/17 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater
09/19 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
09/21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
09/22 – Irving (Dallas), TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
09/24 – Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary
09/26 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
09/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
10/01 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
10/02 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield
10/04 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/08 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
10/10 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre
10/11 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park