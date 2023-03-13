Chris Pine Harry Styles 79th Venice International Film Festival Don't Worry Darling 2022
Getty Image
Pop

Jimmy Kimmel Tried To Reignite The Spitgate Controversy Between Harry Styles And Chris Pine

Just when you thought the drama surrounding the film Don’t Worry Darling was over, leave it to television host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel to weasel it back into pop culture. Just last week, actor Chris Pine finally addressed the online chatter that his co-star, pop superstar Harry Styles accidentally spit on him.

During an appearance on Esquire’s video segment Explain This, Pine puts it plainly, “Harry did not spit on me,” before adding, “Harry is a very kind guy. I think Harry leaned down and said, ‘It’s just words isn’t it?’ We had this little joke. We were all jet-lagged and trying to answer questions, and sometimes when you’re doing these press things, your brain goes befuddled, and you start speaking gibberish, so we had a joke: ‘It’s just words.”

However, during a question and answer segment with in-person attendees, Jimmy Kimmel asked Nobel Peace Prize holder, Malala Yousafzai the user-submitted question, “As the youngest Nobel Prize winner in history, I was wondering, do you think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?”

Ever so graciously, the humanitarian did not take the bait, swiftly replying, “I only talk about peace.”

Watch the full interaction between Jimmy Kimmel and Malala Yousafzai below.

