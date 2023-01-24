Florence Pugh Harry Styles Don't Worry Darling
YouTube
Pop

Neither Of Harry Styles’ Movies Earned 2023 Oscar Nominations And While Some Fans Are Upset, Others Totally Get It

In 2022, Harry Styles spent a lot of time being a movie star, as he had lead roles in two major films: My Policeman and the much-discussed Don’t Worry Darling. Meanwhile, this morning, the nominees for the 95th annual Academy Awards were announced, and Styles didn’t get a single nod. In fact, neither did those two movies.

Fans had mixed reactions to this. Of course, there are those who are heartbroken:

Then there are those who understand, like one who wrote, “i love harry but i know no one watched this and thought oscar worthy…bffr.”

Uproxx’s Vince Mancini reviewed both films and had nice things to say about Styles’ performance in Don’t Worry Darling, noting that he and the rest of the cast were “mostly acting their butts off” in a movie that’s “very alluring and sexy and intriguing right up until the point when it reveals that it has nothing to say.” As for his work in My Policeman: “I’m not going to say pop star Harry Styles is a terrible actor; he’s not. Mostly he’s perfectly adequate at saying the lines in the script convincingly enough that it doesn’t take you out of the story or make you think, ‘Jeez, this guy sucks.’ Mostly you think, ‘Eh, he’s fine.'”

Find the full list of this year’s Oscar nominees here and some more Styles reactions below.

