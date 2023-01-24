In 2022, Harry Styles spent a lot of time being a movie star, as he had lead roles in two major films: My Policeman and the much-discussed Don’t Worry Darling. Meanwhile, this morning, the nominees for the 95th annual Academy Awards were announced, and Styles didn’t get a single nod. In fact, neither did those two movies.

Fans had mixed reactions to this. Of course, there are those who are heartbroken:

no oscar nominations for harry i’m mad pic.twitter.com/m02M6AJCEp — nicole 🫧 (@MEDlClNEHES) January 24, 2023

Then there are those who understand, like one who wrote, “i love harry but i know no one watched this and thought oscar worthy…bffr.”

i love harry but i know no one watched this and thought oscar worthy…bffr pic.twitter.com/lSAz1iafck — holly🪐 (@holly5704) January 24, 2023

Uproxx’s Vince Mancini reviewed both films and had nice things to say about Styles’ performance in Don’t Worry Darling, noting that he and the rest of the cast were “mostly acting their butts off” in a movie that’s “very alluring and sexy and intriguing right up until the point when it reveals that it has nothing to say.” As for his work in My Policeman: “I’m not going to say pop star Harry Styles is a terrible actor; he’s not. Mostly he’s perfectly adequate at saying the lines in the script convincingly enough that it doesn’t take you out of the story or make you think, ‘Jeez, this guy sucks.’ Mostly you think, ‘Eh, he’s fine.'”

Find the full list of this year’s Oscar nominees here and some more Styles reactions below.

y’all were expecting a movie starring harry styles to be oscar nominated? https://t.co/5EjNT5awQP — Realer than Film Updates (@FILMCHANI) January 24, 2023

harry styles, emma corrin AND david dawson deserved an oscar nomination pic.twitter.com/W5L8INSjLN — martin 💌 2 (@satellitemartin) January 24, 2023

everyone saying my policeman was robbed of an oscar nom…just because harry is in it doesn’t mean it automatically needs an oscar. it wasn’t THAT good — sophia (@sophiannavard) January 24, 2023

I can’t believe don’t worry darling was snubbed at the oscars like where is Harry Styles nomination??? — pau⁷ let's be people (@babypauderr) January 24, 2023

give harry the oscar he deserves https://t.co/6JGpBZLO1g — alayna ☔️ (@mustachrryygf) January 24, 2023