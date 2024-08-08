Here Are The Outside Lands Set Times For 2024

San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park is gearing up for this year’s edition of the Outside Lands festival, which goes down from August 9 to 11. The 2024 line-up has heavy hitters like Sabrina Carpenter, Post Malone, The Killers, and more.
It’ll be a great weekend, so keep scrolling for more information about which artists are playing when and where.
Outside Lands Set Times For Friday, August 9, 2024
Heading up the first day are Real Estate at 1:15 (all times are p.m. and PT) on the Lands End Stage, Confidence Man at 2:15 on the Twin Peaks Stage, Shaboozey at 3:30 on the Sutro Stage, The Japanese House at 3:55 on the Lands End Stage, Tyla at 6:05 on the Sutro Stage, Reneé Rapp at 6:55 on the Twin Peaks Stage, Kevin Abstract at 7:20 on the Sutro Stage, The Killers at 8:25 on the Lands End Stage, Gryffin at 8:35 on the Twin Peaks Stage, and Daniel Caesar at 8:40 on the Sutro Stage.
Outside Lands Set Times For Saturday, August 10, 2024
Highlights from Saturday include Amyl And The Sniffers at 4:10 on the Twin Peaks Stage, Romy at 4:10 on the Sutro Stage, Schoolboy Q at 5:25 on the Lands End Stage, Grace Jones at 6:55 on the Lands End Stage, Channel Tres at 7 on the Sutro Stage, Sabrina Carpenter at 8:40 on the Lands End Stage, and The Postal Service at 8:55 on the Twin Peaks Stage.
Outside Lands Set Times For Sunday, August 11, 2024
Closing out the fest are BadBadNotGood at 3:50 on the Twin Peaks Stage, Chappell Roan at 4 on the Lands End Stage, Teddy Swims at 5:20 on the Lands End Stage, Killer Mike at 5:25 on the Twin Peaks Stage, Post Malone at 6:40 on the Lands End Stage, Victoria Monét at 7 on the Twin Peaks Stage, Sturgill Simpson at 8:10 on the Lands End Stage, Slowdive at 8:30 on the Sutro Stage, and Kaytranada at 8:40 on the Twin Peaks Stage.
Find the full schedule here.