Here Are The Outside Lands Set Times For 2024

San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park is gearing up for this year’s edition of the Outside Lands festival, which goes down from August 9 to 11. The 2024 line-up has heavy hitters like Sabrina Carpenter, Post Malone, The Killers, and more. It’ll be a great weekend, so keep scrolling for more information about which artists are playing when and where.

Outside Lands Set Times For Friday, August 9, 2024 Heading up the first day are Real Estate at 1:15 (all times are p.m. and PT) on the Lands End Stage, Confidence Man at 2:15 on the Twin Peaks Stage, Shaboozey at 3:30 on the Sutro Stage, The Japanese House at 3:55 on the Lands End Stage, Tyla at 6:05 on the Sutro Stage, Reneé Rapp at 6:55 on the Twin Peaks Stage, Kevin Abstract at 7:20 on the Sutro Stage, The Killers at 8:25 on the Lands End Stage, Gryffin at 8:35 on the Twin Peaks Stage, and Daniel Caesar at 8:40 on the Sutro Stage. Outside Lands Set Times For Saturday, August 10, 2024 Highlights from Saturday include Amyl And The Sniffers at 4:10 on the Twin Peaks Stage, Romy at 4:10 on the Sutro Stage, Schoolboy Q at 5:25 on the Lands End Stage, Grace Jones at 6:55 on the Lands End Stage, Channel Tres at 7 on the Sutro Stage, Sabrina Carpenter at 8:40 on the Lands End Stage, and The Postal Service at 8:55 on the Twin Peaks Stage.