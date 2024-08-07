Sabrina Carpenter is currently one of the biggest music stars in the world. Just a few years ago, though, Carpenter was best known as a young actor with a starring role in the Disney Channel show Girl Meets World. The show only just wrapped up in 2017, but it’s already an era from which Carpenter feels very distant.

In a new Variety interview, Carpenter explained:

“I’m 900 inappropriate jokes away from being a Disney actor, but people still see me that way. I’m always extremely flattered to be grouped in with the other women and girls who I’ve idolized and looked up to who came from that, but I feel very distant from it.”

That doesn’t mean she’s done with acting, though. The piece notes Carpenter is “always looking at scripts in the hopes of securing a spot in a musical or an original film,” but Carpenter says “a lot of them sound like five other already-released movies” and she’s waiting for the right project.

Carpenter’s most recent acting roles (per IMDb) are in the movies Tall Girl 2 and Emergency, both of which were released before her breakout 2022 album Emails I Can’t Send and singles like “Nonsense” and “Feather.”

Check out the full feature here.