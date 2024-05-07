Taylor Swift is continuing the run of the biggest tour of her career. The Eras Tour continues this week through Europe. During this leg of the tour — which kicks off in France on Wednesday (May 9) and wraps at Wembley Stadium in England on August 20 — Swift will be joined by Paramore, whose catalog of hits is equally iconic.
As is the case with any tour, fans are going to want to remember this moment, and bring home souvenirs from the special night.
While Swifties already have an idea of what they’ll be able to get during the tour, fans are wondering what merch they’ll be able to purchase from Paramore.
Here is the Paramore merch available at Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour
According to a fan post on Twitter, fans can look forward to purchasing a t-shirt with the name Paramore on it, and a note explaining that the band was “Est. 03.” Another t-shirt features silhouette imprints of the band’s lead members, and the band’s logo in the corner of the shirt.
prices (USD)
shirts – $48.48
jacket – $150.83 https://t.co/iwj31YqiPm
— 🏁 (@concertleaks) May 7, 2024
The pricing on these shirts equates to about $48 USD.
A hoodie with a silhoutte of a head, surrounded by vibration lines, reading “Feel The Pressure,” as well as a zip-up jacket, will be available for purchase for about $151 USD.
You can see the merch above.