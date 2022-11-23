Paulo Londra is dropping highly-anticipated album Back To The Game tonight (November 23). Before then, the Argentine star released the high-octane music video for “Nublado” featuring Blink-182’s Travis Barker.

After a few years being caught up in a contractual dispute, Londra signed a new partnership with Warner Music Latina in March. Since then, he has re-established himself as one of Argentina’s top artists. This past year, Londra dropped multiple stellar collaborations. Ed Sheeran featured in his love song “Noche De Novela” and hit-maker Bizarrap enlisted him for “BZRP Music Sessions #23.”

Londra is keeping the star power coming with his new version of “Nublado.” He re-recorded the song with Barker playing on the drums. Barker packs the Latin pop-punk anthem with the punch behind Blink-182’s classics. Londra sounds like he’s having a blast with the electrifying edge that Barker brings to their collaboration. In the video, Londra rocks out with Barker in a LA recording studio.

Londra’s songs with Sheeran and Barker will be included on Back To The Game, his first studio album in three years. His collaboration with Feid, “A Veces,” is also on the tracklist that he revealed earlier this week. Londra’s song with Timbaland, “Toc Toc,” will appear on the LP as well. Back To The Game will be released tonight at 7 p.m. ET.

Find the Back To The Game tracklist below.

1. “Chango”

2. “Plan A”

3. “Party En El Barrio” Feat. Duki

4. “Luces”

5. “Por Deporte”

6. “Noche De Novela” Feat. Ed Sheeran

7. “Nublado” Feat. Travis Barker

8. “A Veces” Feat. Feid

9. “Cansado” Feat. Joaqo

10. “Tenso”

11. “Ella”

12. “Julieta”

13. “Ojalá”

14. “Necio” Feat. Lit Killah

15. “Chance”

16. “Toc Toc” Feat. Timbaland

Back To The Game is out 11/23 via Warner Music Latina. Pre-order it here.

