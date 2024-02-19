Pop culture’s hottest power couple of the moment, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, both came up big at this weekend’s People’s Choice Awards.

The ceremony went down yesterday (February 18) and Swift ended up coming away with four awards: Female Artist Of The Year, Pop Artist Of The Year, Concert Tour Of The Year for The Eras Tour, and Social Celebrity Of The Year. Kelce, meanwhile, won his sole nomination for Athlete Of The Year.

Elsewhere, other highlights included Jung Kook picking up Male Artist Of The Year; Bad Bunny and Shakira winning Male and Female Latin Artist Of The Year, respectively; Nicki Minaj getting Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year; Beyoncé being named R&B Artist Of The Year; and Ice Spice being crowned New Artist Of The Year.

As far as music people outside of the music categories, Selena Gomez’s Only Murders In The Building won Comedy Show Of The Year, Gomez won Female TV Star Of The Year for the show, The Voice won Competition Show Of The Year, Billie Eilish won TV Performance Of The Year for her role in Swarm, and The Kelly Clarkson Show won Daytime Talk Show Of The Year.

Check out the nominees of the music awards (with winners in bold) below and find the full list of winners in all categories here.