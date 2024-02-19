Pop culture’s hottest power couple of the moment, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, both came up big at this weekend’s People’s Choice Awards.
The ceremony went down yesterday (February 18) and Swift ended up coming away with four awards: Female Artist Of The Year, Pop Artist Of The Year, Concert Tour Of The Year for The Eras Tour, and Social Celebrity Of The Year. Kelce, meanwhile, won his sole nomination for Athlete Of The Year.
Elsewhere, other highlights included Jung Kook picking up Male Artist Of The Year; Bad Bunny and Shakira winning Male and Female Latin Artist Of The Year, respectively; Nicki Minaj getting Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year; Beyoncé being named R&B Artist Of The Year; and Ice Spice being crowned New Artist Of The Year.
As far as music people outside of the music categories, Selena Gomez’s Only Murders In The Building won Comedy Show Of The Year, Gomez won Female TV Star Of The Year for the show, The Voice won Competition Show Of The Year, Billie Eilish won TV Performance Of The Year for her role in Swarm, and The Kelly Clarkson Show won Daytime Talk Show Of The Year.
Check out the nominees of the music awards (with winners in bold) below and find the full list of winners in all categories here.
Male Artist Of The Year
Bad Bunny
Drake
Jack Harlow
Jung Kook
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Female Artist Of The Year
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Karol G
Lainey Wilson
Miley Cyrus
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Male Country Artist Of The Year
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Hardy
Jelly Roll
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Zach Bryan
Female Country Artist Of The Year
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kelsea Ballerini
Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
Shania Twain
Male Latin Artist Of The Year
Bad Bunny
Bizarrap
Feid
Manuel Turizo
Maluma
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Ozuna
Female Latin Artist Of The Year
Ángela Aguilar
Anitta
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía
Shakira
Young Miko
Pop Artist Of The Year
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Jung Kook
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
Tate McRae
Taylor Swift
Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year
Cardi B
Drake
Future
Jack Harlow
Latto
Nicki Minaj
Post Malone
Travis Scott
R&B Artist Of The Year
Beyoncé
Brent Faiyaz
Janelle Monáe
SZA
Tems
The Weeknd
Usher
Victoria Monét
New Artist Of The Year
Coi Leray
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Jung Kook
Noah Kahan
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Stephen Sanchez
Group/Duo Of The Year
Dan + Shay
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera
Jonas Brothers
Old Dominion
Paramore
Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Song Of The Year
Dua Lipa, “Dance The Night”
Luke Combs, “Fast Car”
Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”
Gunna, “F*kumean”
Tate McRae, “Greedy”
Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”
Doja Cat, “Paint The Town Red”
Olivia Rodrigo, “Vampire”
Album Of The Year
Miley Cyrus, Endless Summer Vacation
Drake, For All The Dogs
Luke Combs, Gettin’ Old
Olivia Rodrigo, Guts
Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito
Bad Bunny, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana
Morgan Wallen, One Thing AT A Time
Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday 2
Collaboration Song Of The Year
Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole, “All My Life”
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice with Aqua, “Barbie World”
Eslabon Armado X Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”
Drake Feat. J. Cole, “First Person Shooter”
Zach Bryan feat. Kasey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything”
Jung Kook feat. Latto, “Seven”
Karol G and Shakira, “TQG”
Grupo Frontera X Bad Bunny, “Un x100to”
Concert Tour Of The Year
Ed Sheeran, +–=÷x Tour
Coldplay, Music of the Spheres World Tour
Harry Styles, Love on Tour
Luke Combs, World Tour
Morgan Wallen, One Night at a Time World Tour
PInk, Summer Carnival Tour
Beyoncé, Renaissance World Tour
Taylor Swift, The Eras Tour
