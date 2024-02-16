The Kansas City Chiefs are the official Super LVIII champions. Throughout the season, fans cheered the team on at home or in person at games, including Taylor Swift. The “Karma” singer’s presence has ruffled many feathers due to the “excessive camera time” she received. However, she managed to win over the hearts of the Chiefs Kingdom.

So, when a longtime Chiefs fan was tragically killed at the Super Bowl LVIII celebration parade on February 15, Swift reportedly took action with her wallet. According to the Kansas City Star, during the public party for supporters, shots rang out, injuring 21 people and killing one. Chiefs superfan Lisa Lopez-Galvan was confirmed as the incident’s sole fatality. The loved ones of Lopez-Galvan launched a GoFundMe to help raise money for her surviving two children and husband. After which fans noticed a $100,000 donation split into two parts had been credited to Taylor Swift.

Initially, the campaign sought to raise $75,000. Swift’s supposed donation fulfilled that goal with a $25,000 surplus. As of today (February 16), the campaign has brought in a total of $192,393, which continues to climb. Swift hasn’t released a statement confirming if she did, in fact, make the monetary contribution, but the family and loved ones of Lisa Lopez-Galvan are grateful either way.

The Kansas City Chiefs organization did release a statement regarding the shooting. Read the organization’s complete statement below.