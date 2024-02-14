Travis Kelce is having a pretty good week. The All-Pro tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl, celebrated with his pop star girlfriend (you might have heard of her), and now he’s getting day-drunk and singing a Garth Brooks song at a parade. It doesn’t get much better than that.

It does, however, get better than his singing voice.

TRAVIS WAS ABSOLUTELY HAMMERED 😭 pic.twitter.com/jwrNABPVZt — sarah (@tayvischarm) February 14, 2024

Kelce covered dive bar favorite “Friends In Low Places” by Garth Brooks during the team’s victory parade in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday, but he a) had to read the lyrics off his phone, and b) still stumbled through the words. Swift wasn’t there to provide singing lessons, either: she’s preparing for the next date on her Eras Tour in Melbourne, Australia. She’ll then head to Sydney, an important city in Swiftie lore.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, Kelce talked to CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson about his relationship with Swift. “It’s been nothing but fun,” he said. “We’ve both been learning about this lifestyle knowing I’ve brought her into the football world. It’s been an unexpected ride that I’ve just been having a blast with.”

Kelce is expected to be “joining Taylor on her tour and traveling with her,” but probably (hopefully) not singing any songs with her.