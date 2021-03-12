Elton John recently interviewed Phoebe Bridgers for his Apple Music 1 show Elton John’s Rocket Hour, and that episode is set to air tomorrow. Ahead of then, though, some quotes from the show have been shared, including the two discussing Billie Eilish.

John asked Bridgers how she feels about both her and Eilish being up for four Grammys this year and she responded, “I feel great. I’m obsessed with Billie. I think she’s a genius. I think whatever she’s doing behind the scenes, industry-wise, just the fact that her team trusted her completely and was just like: ‘You know what we should do is listen to this 15-year-old, because we don’t know what’s cool.'”

John then asked if she had seen the film yet and Bridgers said she hasn’t. John continued, “Oh, it’s fantastic. It’s fantastic. It’s just wonderful… We watched the Britney Spears documentary [Framing Britney Spears], which is so upsetting. And then we watched the Billie Eilish documentary and it’s like, one is how not to be a parent, and one is how to be a parent and a brother and a sibling that Finneas is to her. And it’s a great documentation of everything she did from the age of 15.”

Bridgers then noted that she has heard about Eilish’s father Patrick O’Connell wearing multiple of Bridgers’ merch t-shirts in the documentary, saying, “Although I have to say her dad wears two separate Phoebe Bridgers shirts in that documentary, which I’ve been tagged in a couple of times. And it just, it makes me so happy. He has the coolest ones, too. I made this fake Insane Clown Posse shirt that he has. It just lit me up with joy. Yeah, Patrick’s awesome.”

The episode premieres on March 13 at noon ET, so when it’s available, check it out here.