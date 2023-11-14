It’s only been a few days since PinkPantheress dropped her debut album, Heaven Knows. Now, she is treating fans to another surprise, by announcing that she’ll be heading to North America next April on her Capable Of Love Tour.

Bktherula and Kanii will be joining her as support on select dates. Later in 2024, PinkPantheress will then be opening for Olivia Rodrigo on the Guts Tour — giving fans extra chances to see her perform.

Tickets for the tour’s general sale open up this Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found here.

“This album is an accumulation of music I’ve made over the last two years, with some beloved tunes that might sound familiar and some cutie features who I can’t wait to announce,” PinkPantheress said.

Continue scrolling for PinkPantheress’ new Capable Of Love Tour dates.

04/06/24 — Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

04/07/24 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

04/10/24 — Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Beanfield

04/12/24 — Boston, MA @ Royale

04/14/24 — New York, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

04/17/24 — Chicago, IL @ Metro

04/20/24 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

04/22/24 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

04/24/24 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

04/25/24 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

04/28/24 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

04/30/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

