PinkPantheress’ ‘Heaven Knows’: Everything To Know Including The Release Date, Tracklist, And More

British pop star PinkPantheress has come a long way in a relatively short time. Her 2021 mixtape To Hell With It not only somewhat predicted but also boosted the resurgence of Black dance music styles like garage and 2-step, then her hit “Boy’s A Liar” skyrocketed her to the top ten of the Hot 100 (bringing Ice Spice along for the ride). Now, she’s a little over a week away from the release of her debut album, Heaven Knows, and well, heaven only knows how much higher she can fly.
Here’s everything to know about PinkPantheress’ new album, Heaven Knows.
Release Date
Heaven Knows is out 11/10 via Warner Records UK. Find more information here.
Tracklist
1. “Another Life” Feat. Rema
2. “True Romance”
3. “Mosquito”
4. “The Aisle”
5. “Nice To Meet You” Feat. Central Cee
6. “Bury Me” Feat. Kelela
7. “Internet Baby”
8. “Ophelia”
9. “Feel Complete”
10. “Blue”
11. “Feelings” (Demo)
12. “Capable Of Love”
13. “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” Feat. Ice Spice (Bonus Track)
Singles
There are three singles so far: “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” “Mosquito,” and Capable Of Love.”
Artwork
Tour
PinkPantheress will open on Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts tour beginning in July 2024. You can see the dates below.
07/19/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center ^
07/20/2024 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena ^
07/23/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena ^
07/24/2024 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena ^
07/26/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center ^
07/27/2024 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center ^
07/30/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena ^
07/31/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center ^
08/02/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center ^
08/03/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center ^
08/06/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^
08/07/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^
08/09/2024 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena ^
08/10/2024 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center ^
^ with PinkPantheress
PinkPantheress is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.