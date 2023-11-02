PinkPantheress’ ‘Heaven Knows’: Everything To Know Including The Release Date, Tracklist, And More

British pop star PinkPantheress has come a long way in a relatively short time. Her 2021 mixtape To Hell With It not only somewhat predicted but also boosted the resurgence of Black dance music styles like garage and 2-step, then her hit “Boy’s A Liar” skyrocketed her to the top ten of the Hot 100 (bringing Ice Spice along for the ride). Now, she’s a little over a week away from the release of her debut album, Heaven Knows, and well, heaven only knows how much higher she can fly.

Here’s everything to know about PinkPantheress’ new album, Heaven Knows.