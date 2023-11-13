PinkPantheress checked a “false narrative” about her when a comment she made in an interview went viral, mischaracterizing her opinion on her fan-favorite breakout hit, “Boy’s A Liar,” and its remix with Ice Spice. In the interview with The Guardian, PinkPantheress is quoted saying, “They’re crap,” but after the comments went viral on Twitter, she had to step in and make her own correction.

“lord help us,” she wrote, adding a laughing emoji to show it wasn’t that serious. “I told the journalist I thought the OG was crap at first but the remix made me love it, I’ve said this openly before too.”

lord help us. 😂 I told the journalist I thought the OG was crap at first but the remix made me love it, I’ve said this openly before too 🙄false narratives be like https://t.co/m7SnDojUKk — pinkpantheress (@pinkpantheress2) November 13, 2023

Perhaps she was worried that the comment would be received similar to Doja Cat’s comments. Ahead of the release of her new album Scarlet, the “Paint The Town Red” rapper called her two previous albums “cash-grabs” that fans “fell for.” Fans angrily responded by unfollowing her in droves on Instagram — although that didn’t stop her Scarlet Tour from selling out. (During a recent stop on the tour, she delivered a well-timed callback as she performed “Say So,” the breakout hit from her second album .)

However, perhaps PinkPantheress needn’t worry; after all, Billie Eilish also said something similar and her fans agreed when she said one of her biggest hits, “Bad Guy,” is “the stupidest song in the world.”