ice-spice-Wonton-Designz
Wonton Designz
Music

Ice Spice Has Landed Her First ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 Entry With ‘Gangsta Boo’ Featuring Lil Tjay

It’s astonishing considering the song’s seeming ubiquity, but Ice Spice’s breakout song “Munch” was never actually on the Hot 100 chart, instead peaking at No. 5 on Billboard‘s Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles chart in September. It didn’t take her too long to top that accomplishment, though; her latest single, “Gangsta Boo” featuring Lil Tjay, has garnered the Bronx rapper her first-ever Hot 100 appearance on this week’s chart.

“Gangsta Boo,” which appears on Ice’s debut EP Like..? alongside her previously released singles “Munch (Feelin’ U),” “Bikini Bottom,” and “In Ha Mood,” enters the Hot 100 this week at No. 82. Considering the omnipresence of Ice Spice catchphrases like, “you thought I was feeling you?” and “how can I lose when I’m already chose?”, it’s likely only a matter of time until we see her making regular appearances at the opposite end of the chart.

The signature redhead probably won’t stop at the charts, though; earlier this month, she hinted that a screen career might soon be on the way. “I didn’t ever really like see myself being a rapper,” she told Hot97’s Ebro Darden. “I always wanted to be an actress. That was my first passion.” With her witty personality and a gift for self-promotion, don’t be surprised if she takes over movies and TV, too.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of January 2023
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×