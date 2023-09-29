PinkPantheress is back in her Y2K bag. Tonight (September 29), the British pop star — who broke through earlier this year with her Ice Spice-assisted hit singer “Boy’s A Liar, Pt. 2” — has delivered another catchy tune. On her latest single, “Mosquito,” PinkPantheress longs to be with a special man — for whom her love seems to be unrequited.

“I just had a dream I was dead / And I only cared ’cause I was taken from you / You’re the only thing that I own / I’d hear my bell ring, I’d only answer for you,” she sings on the song’s chorus.

PinkPantheress has been sitting on this song for a while, debating the right time to release it, as it’s one of her more personal tracks.

“After a long wait my favourite song is coming out to the public,” said PinkPantheress in a statement. “I’m so excited for you guys to hear something different from me in form of this song.”

The song’s accompanying video was directed by Sophie Muller, and features PinkPantheress living out her 2000s romcom fantasy by way of a shopping spree with her galpals. Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton), India Amarteifio (Queen Charlotte), and Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish) all help PinkPantheress cope with heartache.

You can see the video for “Mosquito” above.

PinkPantheress is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.