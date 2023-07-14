PinkPantheress is no stranger to the art of collaboration. Her “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” with Ice Spice was one of the ubiquitous hits of the year; more recently, she teamed up with Willow for “Where You Are.”

Now, the versatile singer has joined forces with Destroy Lonely, who released their new album If Looks Could Kill earlier this year. The song is called “Turn Your Phone Off,” an ironic sentiment from an artist who’s benefited exponentially from apps like TikTok.

Of course, though, “Turn Your Phone Off” is a love song, just slanted by Gen Z’s technology-saturated upbringing: “I turned my phone off but your calls still came through / I reply when they do ’cause I want to chat to you,” she sings, against her typical skittish, otherworldly sound. It’s fewer than three minutes, but the two artists prove their music chemistry.

“After years of having this song in the vault, I’m so happy I can release ‘Turn Your Phone Off’ with someone who has spearheaded his own sound and incorporates beautifully into mine,” she said about the track in a statement.

Listen to “Turn Your Phone Off” above.

PinkPantheress is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.