PinkPantheress is one of the UK’s hottest electro-pop exports. While the “Tonight” singer’s tune often transcends geographic boarders, so does she (and not just for work purposes).

On her infectious new Fancy single, “Stateside,” PinkPantheress opens up about her refusal to let distance limit her love.

“It’s freezing outside / I feel my skin tight / My coat is inside, but I look up at you / I tracked your plane ride for when you’re in tonight / Tell me when is the next time I’ll run into you,” she sings.

While the tune is sure to get the dance floors grooving this summer, it does something far more important. “Stateside” guides listeners on an unfiltered tour into PinkPantheress’ gentler side and professional evolvement by way of the transatlantic love affair.

Alongside The Dare, aksel arvid, and Count Baldor, PinkPantheress uses pen and pad to produce the antithesis to her breakout record, “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2.”

In a statement PinkPantheress echoes this belief. “So excited to share with you my favorite song off of the project, ‘Stateside,’” she said. “It explores my growth as an artist and I hope everyone enjoys it as much as me.”

Listen to PinkPantheress’ new single “Stateside” above.

Fancy is due out 5/9 via Warner Records UK. Find more information here.