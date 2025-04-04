Earlier this week, PinkPantheress announced the impending release of a new mixtape with a trailer featuring several different versions of the British songwriter-producer. Today, she released the first track from the upcoming project, “Tonight,” which is accompanied by a Bridgerton-inspired video that brings modern house vibes to the Victorian era.

Prior to announcing the tape, PinkPantheress made her unofficial return to the spotlight in February, joining DJ-producer Shygirl on her song “True Religion,” which appeared on the Club Shy Room 2 EP alongside collaborations with Bambii, Jorja Smith, SadBoi, and Saweetie. Before that, PinkPantheress opened the new year with a post of her studio setup, promising “we are so back” with new music.

Fans could have been forgiven for thinking that she wouldn’t release that new music as a single collection. Last year, she ruffled some music fans’ feathers when she suggested that people don’t care about tracklists. “I was like, ‘Do people care about tracklisting?’ I couldn’t believe it,” she said on the Kids Take Over podcast. “Some people would were like, ‘Oh, it’s a great album, but the tracklisting doesn’t make sense.’ I’m like, just listen to the songs.” She questioned the backlash on Twitter, writing, “who cares if i listen to albums in full lol. It’s music, it’s meant to be unique to everyone.”

Listen to PinkPantheress’ “Tonight” above.