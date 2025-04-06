PinkPantheress admittedly doesn’t listen to album. But fans of the “Boy’s A Liar, Pt. 2” musicians are dying for a new body of work from her. Well, their desires will become reality rather soon.

After she teased 2025 would be a big for her, PinkPantheress announced a new mixtape. Although its trailer did not reveal its name or expected release date, PinkPantheress has treated supporters to the lead single, “Tonight.”

Today (April 6), PinkPantheress confirmed each of her upcoming mixtape’s featured tunes with a promotional spread of its tracklist in her Instagram stories. As expected, “Tonight” is among the other eight tracks set to appear on the project.

Another standout on the tracklist is the fan-favorite record, “Romeo.” Back in 2024, PinkPantheress posted a snippet of the song (which samples Basement Jaxx’s “Good Luck”) to her official TikTok page. However, despite the glowing response from followers the song never saw the light of day. That will change once PinkPantheress drops her mixtape.

PinkPantheress’ last full length project was her 2023 debut studio album, Heaven Knows. So, her supporters are more than ready for something new.

Continue below to view the confirmed tracklist for PinkPantheress’ upcoming mixtape.