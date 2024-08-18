Hell hath no fury like a pop standom scorned. Kesha fans are leading the latest backlash storm online. Supporters of the “Tik Tok” singer noticed that Kesha’s name was mysteriously removed from one of her biggest collaboration and sprung into action.

Yesterday (August 18) over on YouTube, Kesha’s name vanished from the title of Pitbull’s song, “Timber.” Shortly after, folks took to Reddit to speculate about what led to the video title’s modification. But, Pitbull took to his X (formerly Twitter) page to nip any rumors of beef in the bud.

After recently purchasing the naming rights of Florida International University’s stadium, Pitbull knows just how important titling is.

In screenshots captured by Pop Crave (viewable here), Pitbull wrote: “Kesha and I have an incredible song together. Nothing will change this. Team Pitbull is looking into this matter. Always nothing but love for Kesha. Dale!”

Users online weighted in on technology mix up.

“Happy that Pitbull is standing up for Kesha like this,” wrote one user.

“Same situation happened with ‘Taki Taki’ they removed Selena’s name. I think it’s just a glitch,” penned another.

“I don’t know why anyone even doubted Pitbull. He doesn’t like anyyyy drama surrounding his brand. Love, light and booty rocking,” joked another.

The RIAA diamond certified record was released in 2013 and featured on Pitbull’s album, Meltdown. As of today (August 18), the official video’s view count on YouTube sits at 1.5 billion.