The talk of Lollapalooza 2024 is Chappell Roan and her huge crowd, but it was nearly something much scarier.

Following her set on Thursday at the music festival, Kesha claimed that a prop knife that she brandished during her performance of “Backstabber” was replaced with a real one without her knowledge. “sooooo apparently the prop knife went missing and they replaced it with a real butcher knife stolen from the kitchen. and i didn’t know. till now. so watch that again…” she wrote on X.

Thankfully, Kesha is fine, and she was able to finish her 15-song set.

Kesha recently released “Joyride,” the first single (and first song on her own label, Kesha Records) from her upcoming still-unnamed album. “In my brain, when I wrote the song, I couldn’t sleep that night,” she told Paper Magazine. “Because I was like, oh my god, it’s a hit! In my brain! I just kept playing it, and driving around playing it, it’s so fun. It’s a way for me to channel pure joy and excitement. Sometimes I’ll just put it on if I’m having a day. I’ll put it on, and it’s like magic. I get really excited. I feel like music is magical like that.”