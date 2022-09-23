Following the news of his Latin Grammy Award nomination this week, Pol Granch dropped his new single “Nena” today (September 23). The Spanish singer-songwriter also announced the release date for his upcoming album Amor Escupido.

Pol Granch received his breakthrough moment last year as part of fellow Spanish singer’s Marc Seguí hit “Tiroteo.” When Puerto Rican superstar Rauw Alejandro jumped on the remix, their collaboration skyrocketed in popularity. The remix has amassed over 381 million streams on Spotify. Granch also received an international boost when he started appearing in the hit Netflix series Elite last year.

This past week, Granch’s name was further boosted when he was announced as one of the Latin Grammy’s nominees for Best New Artist. On the heels of that news, he released his new single “Nena.” The guitar-driven love song reflects the alternative route Granch has taken in his recent singles like “No Te Bastó, Mi Corazón” and “Kriño.” He also has roots in France and it shows in his accent as he sweetly serenades his lover in a heartfelt performance.

Granch also revealed the cover art and the release date for his album Amor Escupido. The LP will be released on October 28. All the aforementioned tracks, including “Nena,” will appear on the album. The collaborations include “Platicamos” with Mexican singer Leon Leiden and “Desconexión” with Spanish EDM act Garabatto.

Amor Escupido is out 10/28 via Sony Music Spain. Pre-order it here.