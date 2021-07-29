Pop Smoke’s family is still dealing with their grief when it comes to the sudden and tragic loss of the rising star, and his mother has even gone so far as to say hearing his voice is slowly but surely getting easier with new posthumous releases. The recently-released album, Faith, is the second to come out following the rapper’s death at 20, following up his record-breaking debut album, Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, which was also released posthumously.

One of the strongest songs off Faith is “Demeanor,” a song that features pop force Dua Lipa, and today his camp has released a video for the track. Managing the difficult task of filming a video without the rapper, the visuals unfold through an old-fashioned party that comes with a twist when one of the paintings on the wall comes to life. As the night devolves into a serious party with lots of merriment, dancing, and drinking, Dua descends the stairs with an air of the “female alpha” she’s namechecked in the past and resurrects here. Organizing a few scenes of organized dance moves, the singer mostly flits throughout the night of debauchery for her verse, before Smoke’s undeniably chorus comes back in.

Check out the video above.