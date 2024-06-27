Post Malone recently announced F-1 Trillion, his first-ever country album, will be released on August 16, and he’ll spend September and October on his F-1 Trillion Tour. Malone hasn’t revealed the official tracklist, but it’s probably safe to assume that it will include “I Had Some Help,” his and Morgan Wallen’s No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 smash, and “Pour Me A Drink” featuring Blake Shelton.
Add Chris Stapleton to the list.
On Wednesday, June 26, Malone posted a video showing his extremely giddy reaction while listening to an unreleased song with Stapleton. “This one’s with @chrisstapleton,” he captioned the video. “She said, ‘Baby, give me one more kiss before I kiss your ass goodbye,'” Malone sings in what seems to be the song’s hook.
Malone’s F-1 Trillion Tour will begin at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City, Utah on September 8 and snake through North America before appropriately wrapping at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on October 19. Find ticketing information here, and check out all of Malone’s upcoming tour dates below.
09/08 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/12 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
09/14 — Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
09/16 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre
09/18 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
09/20 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
09/21 — Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre
09/23 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC
09/25 — Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
09/29 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theatre
10/01 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
10/04 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
10/05 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
10/07 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
10/09 — Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
10/11 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
10/13 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
10/15 — Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
10/17 — Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
10/19 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
F-1 Trillion is out 8/16 via Republic. Find more information here.