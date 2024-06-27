Post Malone recently announced F-1 Trillion, his first-ever country album, will be released on August 16, and he’ll spend September and October on his F-1 Trillion Tour. Malone hasn’t revealed the official tracklist, but it’s probably safe to assume that it will include “I Had Some Help,” his and Morgan Wallen’s No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 smash, and “Pour Me A Drink” featuring Blake Shelton.

Add Chris Stapleton to the list.

On Wednesday, June 26, Malone posted a video showing his extremely giddy reaction while listening to an unreleased song with Stapleton. “This one’s with @chrisstapleton,” he captioned the video. “She said, ‘Baby, give me one more kiss before I kiss your ass goodbye,'” Malone sings in what seems to be the song’s hook.

Malone’s F-1 Trillion Tour will begin at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City, Utah on September 8 and snake through North America before appropriately wrapping at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on October 19. Find ticketing information here, and check out all of Malone’s upcoming tour dates below.

09/08 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/12 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

09/14 — Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

09/16 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre

09/18 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

09/20 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

09/21 — Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre

09/23 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

09/25 — Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

09/29 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theatre

10/01 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

10/04 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

10/05 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

10/07 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

10/09 — Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

10/11 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

10/13 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

10/15 — Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

10/17 — Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

10/19 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

F-1 Trillion is out 8/16 via Republic. Find more information here.