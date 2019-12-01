Watch The Pussycat Dolls Loosen Up Their ‘Buttons’ For The First Time In A Decade

Considering the pop landscape has changed drastically since 2008, it’s no surprise that the Pussycat Dolls have decided to embrace this new era of optimism and sex positivity and reunite for a tour next year. Announcing earlier this month that they’d be returning for their first performance in almost a decade for the UK show X Factor: Celebrity — on which member Nicole Scherzinger is a judge — the group performed a medley of their old hits in London on Saturday night.

The group consists of Scherzinger, along with other former members Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta, but one other original member, Melody Thornton, did not perform. For those who might be unfamiliar with the Dolls’ discography, they released their debut album, PCD (Pussycat Dolls, natch) in 2005, and followed it up with a second album, Dolls Domination, in 2008. Bachar left the group before the second album, so it’s interesting that she’s present here while Thornton is not.

Kicking off their performance with one of their best-known hits, “Buttons,” and transitioning into “When I Grow Up,” and “Don’t Cha” before finishing off with the beginning of their still-unreleased comeback single, “React,” the five-minute performance got a standing ovation from the crowd. We’ll see if the full version of their new single can have the same impact on the charts. Watch the full performance below.