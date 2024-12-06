Rauw Alejandro, a.k.a. Mr. Cosa Nuestra, will hit the road hard in 2025. Yesterday (December 5), the “Pasaporte” musician revealed his world tour dates.
To support his latest album, Cosa Nuestra, Rauw will take the project to fans across the US for a series of arena shows starting on April 5, 2025. Although he hasn’t yet announced the tour’s special guests, back in 2023, Rauw brought Jabbawockeez alongside him for the Saturno World Tour. So, you can guess he has something special up his sleeve.
With the run being billed as a world tour, fans are expecting an international leg to be announced. But for now, they are anxiously waiting to secure their tickets for a stateside show.
Rauw Alejandro’s artists presale for his Cosa Nuestra World Tour has kicked off (December 5-12) and will run alongside the Citi (December 9-12), Verizon (December 9-12), Live Nation (December 12), and Spotify (December 12) presales until Friday, December 13, at 10 a.m. local time. That is when the general sale is scheduled to take place. Find more information here.
Continue below to view the tour schedule and official poster.
Rauw Alejandro 2025 Tour Dates: Cosa Nuestra World Tour
04/05/2025 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
04/08/2025 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
04/11/2025 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
04/12/2025 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
04/13/2025 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State
04/15/2025 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
04/17/2025 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
04/23/2025 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
04/25/2025 — Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome
04/30/2025 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
05/01/2025 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
05/03/2025 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
05/06/2025 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/09/2025 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
05/14/2025 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
05/15/2025 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
05/17/2025 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
05/20/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
05/23/2025 — Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Arena
05/24/2025 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
05/27/2025 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
05/30/2025 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
Rauw Alejandro’s Cosa Nuestra World Tour poster
Cosa Nuestra is out now via Sony Music. Find more information here.