Rauw Alejandro, a.k.a. Mr. Cosa Nuestra, will hit the road hard in 2025. Yesterday (December 5), the “Pasaporte” musician revealed his world tour dates.

To support his latest album, Cosa Nuestra, Rauw will take the project to fans across the US for a series of arena shows starting on April 5, 2025. Although he hasn’t yet announced the tour’s special guests, back in 2023, Rauw brought Jabbawockeez alongside him for the Saturno World Tour. So, you can guess he has something special up his sleeve.

With the run being billed as a world tour, fans are expecting an international leg to be announced. But for now, they are anxiously waiting to secure their tickets for a stateside show.

Rauw Alejandro’s artists presale for his Cosa Nuestra World Tour has kicked off (December 5-12) and will run alongside the Citi (December 9-12), Verizon (December 9-12), Live Nation (December 12), and Spotify (December 12) presales until Friday, December 13, at 10 a.m. local time. That is when the general sale is scheduled to take place. Find more information here.

Continue below to view the tour schedule and official poster.