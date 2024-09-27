Rauw Alejandro has become one of Latin music’s biggest stars over the past half-decade, and part of the reason is productivity: He’s released an album a year every year since 2020. He’s not about to let that streak end, either: Today (September 27), Alejandro announced Cosa Nuestra, his fifth album.

That’s set to drop on November 15, but today, he’s shared a new single, “Pasaporte.” The song, a collaboration with Mr.NaisGai, is a catchy banger that would have been great for the summer, but it’s still more than welcome here in fall. The video was filmed in Ibiza and it includes cameos from David Guetta and The Martinez Brothers.

In a recent Billboard interview, Alejandro said of the album:

“I like to visualize my plans long term. I’ll sit in my house, read a book, smoke a joint with a little cafecito, look at the sky and try to make a mental map of what’s coming up. I don’t like to repeat projects, so planning helps me achieve that. Saturno is an album inspired by the ’90s with more uptempo, electronic music, so don’t expect my next project to be more of the same. Obviously, my essence comes from R&B, and that can fit in any kind of rhythm. It’s not just about the music, but the eras overall.”

Watch the “Pasaporte” video above.

Cosa Nuestra is out 11/15 via Sony Music. Find more information here.