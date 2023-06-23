Earlier this week, Rauw Alejandro and Bizarrap shared “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 56.” “God has never failed me, he has listened to my prayers,” Bizarrap wrote on his Instagram Story in Spanish, translated to English. “What a joy it gives me to finally release music together brother.”

Already, Alejandro is dropping new material. “Baby Hello” with Bizarrap is out today, and it’s taken from Alejandro’s highly anticipated forthcoming album Playa Saturno. It was teased at the end of the “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 56” video, so it’s not that much of a surprise to fans.

Alejandro has been the center of attention since he teamed up with world-dominating pop star Rosalía for the three-track project RR. Before it was even released, the two got engaged and became one of the most beloved celebrity couples. The press release said that RR “sonically chronicles their journey as a couple, tracing a roadmap of their relationship from the past to the present with hints at what the future holds. Their voices complement one another as they lock into a creative chemistry only partners could share. At the same time, their respective styles fuse into a fresh and fiery vision unlike anything else either of these trailblazers have crafted thus far.”

Listen to “Baby Hello” above.