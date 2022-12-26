After helping globalize reggaeton music over 20 years ago, Daddy Yankee has officially retired. With the end of his Legendaddy World Tour, the Puerto Rican icon reflected on his final concerts and said his goodbye on Friday (December 23).

In 2004, Daddy Yankee was the spark that lit the fuse for reggaeton music with his breakthrough hit “Gasolina.” His album Barrio Fino became a landmark release for the genre with further hits like “Lo Que Pasó, Pasó” and “No Me Dejes Solo.” In March, Daddy Yankee shocked the Latin music world with the announcement of his retirement. Before stepping away from the spotlight, he embarked on the Legendaddy World Tour. Daddy Yankee also released his Legendaddy album with features from reggaeton’s new stars like Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro, and Myke Towers.

Daddy Yankee kicked off the Legendaddy World Tour in July. In arenas across the US, Canada, and Latin America, he performed in 85 sold-out concerts. Over 1.9 million people went to see Daddy Yankee on his farewell tour. He closed out 2022 with the second highest-grossing Latin tour of the year behind Bad Bunny’s World’s Hottest Tour. Daddy Yankee’s tour wrapped up in Miami on Thursday night.

“To all my fans worldwide, I want to thank you very much for your support and for opening the doors not only to me but to a whole movement from scratch,” Daddy Yankee said during his final show. “I remember when I was 13 or 14 years old, I was a kid with a vision, many dreams and aspirations, and as time went by, I saw beautiful audiences worldwide. Looking back, I can say it was worth the effort and sacrifice.”

Following the concert, Daddy Yankee reflected on his retirement in an Instagram post. He continued to express his appreciation for his around the world.

“It was you who gave me the keys to open the doors to make this genre the biggest in the world,” Daddy Yankee said. “I finally see the goal. I retire with the greatest of thanks to my fans, my colleagues, all the producers, radio, press, television, digital platforms and to you, especially you, who have been with me from the underground.”