The hosts for the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards were revealed today (October 28). Brazilian superstar Anitta will be leading this year’s ceremony along with “Despacito” hit-maker Luis Fonsi, Thalia, and Laura Pausini.

Anitta made history earlier this year when she became the first solo Latin artist to top Spotify’s Global 50 chart. She did so with her breakthrough hit “Envolver.” The song is up for two Latin Grammy Awards, including Record Of The Year and Best Reggaeton Performance. Among the chatter surrounding the 2023 Grammy awards, Anitta has been mentioned multiple times as a potential contender for Best New Artist.

Fonsi, the Puerto Rican star behind the global hit “Despacito,” will also be hosting. He will be joined by Mexican pop icon Thalia, who received the Latin Recording Academy’s president award in 2019. She is also teasing her musical comeback with the upcoming single “Psycho B**tch.” Rounding out the hosts is Italian singer Laura Pausini, who has hit it big in the Latin market with her Spanish hits. In 2006, she became the first female Italian artist to win a Grammy Award for her Spanish-language album Escucha.

Bad Bunny is the most-nominated artist of the year with 10 nominations. The 2022 Latin Grammy Awards will take place in Las Vegas on Thursday, November 17. The ceremony will be broadcast live on Univision.