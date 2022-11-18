Bad Bunny and Rosalía were big winners at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards. Last night (November 18), Rosalía made history with one of her wins and she also delivered a memorable performance.

Out of his 10 nominations, Bad Bunny won five Latin Grammy Awards, though he was not in attendance. The biggest winner of the night was actually Uruguayan rocker Jorge Drexler, who took home six awards. Rosalía and her Motomami album were close behind with four wins.

Rosalía won the biggest award of the night Album Of The Year for Motomami. With her win, she made history as the first female artist to win Album Of The Year twice. She previously won in the category for her 2018 breakthrough album El Mal Querer.

Rosalía also performed a medley of songs from the Motomami album. She started out on the piano singing “Hentai” and moved her way to the stage to perform “La Fama.” Rosalía then later danced through the audience while singing her breakup anthem “Despechá.” She grinded on her boyfriend, Rauw Alejandro, who was in the front row during the performance.

Another one of the awards top moments was Karol G’s medley of her hits. She opened her set with a sensual performance of “Gatúbela” that was reminiscent of the music video. Karol G also danced through the audience while singing her feel-good bop “Provenza.” She later turned the stage into an astonishing Egyptian set to perform her latest single “Cairo.”

Anitta also delivered one of the night’s most-talked about performances. The Brazilian superstar performed her global hit “Envolver.” On the Latin Grammy stage, she executed her viral dance move of twerking to the ground that helped the song blow up on TikTok. Anitta went out in the audience as well and playfully danced on Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra.

