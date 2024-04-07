In her second performance of the night, RAYE delivered another set of orchestral renditions from her debut album, My 21st Century Blues on the Saturday Night Live stage. This time, she gave the audience a double dose of hits, beginning with “Worth It.”

Once again, joined by a full jazz band, RAYE sang about falling into a deep love, which makes all the hard parts — well, worth it. The swinging band gave the song a smooth, bubbly feel.

Then, RAYE switched things up as the song transitioned into a new song “Let There Be Light,” which she performed earlier this year at the BRIT Awards. Not missing a beat, RAYE continued to move to the groove, and maintain her timeless energy. She closed out the performance gorgeously hitting a high final note.

RAYE released her debut album My 21st Century Blues last year, after a 10-year battle with Polydor Records, before she was ultimately dropped from the label. Now, as an independent artist, RAYE is finally in control of her own story. Her two performances of the night have show her that now, she is more powerful than ever as a hitmaker in her own right.

You can see the performances of “Worth It” and “Let There Be Light” above.