Uproxx’s March 2023 cover stars aespa, along with Jessie Reyez and Tokischa, will appear on the upcoming Rebel Moon – Songs Of The Rebellion EP. The project is tied to Netflix’s Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver television series, as each song was inspired by a character on the show. The project drops April 5.

Reyez’s song is titled “Child Of Fire,” and is connected to the main character Kora from the show. She explained that she had started working on it before being tied to the EP though.

“The skeleton of the song existed before Dot Da Genius and I got approached… to collaborate for Rebel Moon,” Reyez told Rolling Stone. “However, the theme of the song happened to parallel the movie, so it seemed very kismet.”

“We massaged in minor lyric adjustments but it was very organic; as if the song was made for the movie before we even knew we’d be given the opportunity to contribute,” she added.

aespa also collaborated with Tokimonsta for “Die Trying,” which taps into the mindset of the character of Nemesis.

“Being able to collaborate with K-pop act aespa was incredible, especially as a Korean American,” Tokimonsta shared. “Nemesis’ heroic strength, which arose from the depths of tragedy and darkness, fueled my creative process throughout the track.”

Finally, Tokischa’s song “Jalo!” was a partnership with Tainy, as they used the House Of The Bloodaxe as inspiration.