In between legs of her Yessie tour, Jessie Reyez stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (January 6). She took to the stage, performing “Still C U,” a fan-favorite from her latest album, Yessie.

On the song, she is content with being done with an ex, however, she still finds herself thinking of them from time to time.

“I still see you in my sleep / How come I still see you when I dream? / I been running from the truth / But it don’t matter what I do / It never matters what I do / I just can’t get away from you,” she sings on the song’s chorus.

During the performance, she wore a white tank top and matching skirt, the simple colors allowing for a minimalistic aesthetic, as her vocals shine through. She delivered her signature raspy vocals throughout the song, and visibly appeared to be fighting back tears.

Reyez is known to be candid about her emotions in her songs. She also has said she is working to let go of the anger she felt while recording her earlier material.

“What I’ve understood is that sometimes you need to use that anger as a lily pad to keep it moving,” she said in an interview with CBC.

While her Yessie tour may be coming to an end, Reyez doesn’t plan to slow down anytime soon. Later this year, she plans to join Sam Smith on their Gloria tour.

In the meantime, you can watch the performance of “Still C U” above.