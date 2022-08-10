Red Rocks in Denver, Colorado is known as one of the world’s most beautiful concert venues, but looking at pictures it’s not hard to notice that it’s probably not great for accessibility. Cushioned between massive natural rocks and full of steps, the amphitheater is not easy to navigate. However, the venue is now under fire for allegedly overcharging for wheelchair-accessible seats, as reported by 9 News.

The U.S. Justice Department announced on Monday that it settled a lawsuit against the City and County of Denver, Red Rocks, and concert promoters Live Nation, AEG, and PBS12 over this controversy. The discrimination claim was under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). There are 121 wheelchair-accessible seats available for Red Rocks events, but, according to The Justice Department, between 2018 and 2020, “concertgoers who used wheelchairs, and their guests, were charged $47,950.90 more for those seats than was permitted by ADA regulations.”

By setting yesterday, Denver has agreed to set aside that amount — $47,950.90 — to refund those who’ve spent money on wheelchair seats. “Red Rocks is an iconic concert venue, and people with disabilities who attend events and watch their favorite bands there should not be unfairly overcharged for wheelchair-accessible seating,” U.S. Attorney Matt Kirsch stated in a news release. “This agreement reflects our commitment to enforcing the Americans with Disabilities Act, which requires equal treatment for people with disabilities.”