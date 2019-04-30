The 1975 Cancelled Their Red Rocks Show Due To Adverse Weather

Getty Image

The 1975 have begun their North American tour in support of A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships. It’s been a while since the band have toured the US, and with the fan and critical acclaim their latest album has won them, tickets for their tour are in high demand.

The band were scheduled to play Morrison, CO’s famed Red Rocks Amphitheater tonight, but the show has been cancelled due to weather concerns. The Denver area is blanketed under some serious snow right now, and the weather is causing dangerous road conditions. The 1975’s label, Dirty Hit, shared this statement Wednesday morning, just hours before the show:

Tonight’s 1975 concert at Red Rocks is cancelled due to road closures across Interstate 80. The 1975 and all their equipment are stuck on Interstate 80 and unable to reach Red Rocks to perform tonight. The band love playing at Red Rocks and are gutted to not be able to make the show this evening due to the adverse weather conditions. They’ll be back as soon as they can to make up for it.

Red Rocks, as one of the most famous and unique venues in the country, attracts a lot of out-of-town concert-goers for its natural beauty and singular show experience. The show cancellation is especially inconvenient for fans who flew across the country to see the band at Red Rocks, but the band promise they’ll be back sometime soon after the snow clears.

Read their full statement below.