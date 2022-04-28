If festival season is breaking your bank, you can still see your favorite artists on the cheap. Live Nation Concert Week is returning next week, offering $25 concert tickets to see bands and musicians across all genres.

The $25 “all-in” tickets include taxes and fees, so fans won’t have to worry about annoying extra costs. This year’s Concert Week will offer tickets to over 3,700 shows across North America.

Among this year’s artists participating in Live Nation Concert Week are Haim, Machine Gun Kelly, Nas, 070 Shake, Omar Apollo, Russ, H.E.R., Courtney Barnett, and more.

Non-music acts participating in Concert Week are Chelsea Handler, Dave Chappelle, Gabriel Iglesias, Tina Fey, George Lopez, Margaret Cho, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Chris Rock and the queens of Season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The sale of $25 tickets begins Wednesday, May 4 and runs until Tuesday, May 10. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 3. Rakuten members will also have access to this presale, and will receive a special access code in their emails if they sign up for an account by May 1.

The full list of performers is available to view here.

