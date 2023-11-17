After sharing her critically-acclaimed debut album Snow Angel this past August, Reneé Rapp has shared four new songs, as part of the album’s deluxe edition. One of the new songs is a remix of a fan-favorite album cut, featuring another starlet.

Joined by Coco Jones, Rapp finds herself hurting both emotionally and physically following the dissolution of a relationship.

“Now my tummy hurts, he’s in love with her / But for what it’s worth, they’d make beautiful babies / And raise them up to be a couple of f*cking monsters like their mother and their father,” sings Rapp on the chorus of both the remix and the song’s original version.

Jones chimes in on the second verse, giving the song a little more of a soul element. And given her choice of words, it sounds like some soul is what this man needs.

“Baby, go open a Bible / ‘Cause God knows that sin is a cycle / Lied to my face, it’s your hobby / Boy, you fine as hell for a psycho / When do they pay for the cost of their choice? / Never ’cause that’s just them boy being boys,” sings Jones.

In addition to being incredible vocalists, Rapp and Jones are also both talented actresses. Jones plays the fabulous, opulent Hilary Banks on Peacock’s Bel-Air, and Rapp plays the sassy but loveable Leighton Murray on The Sex Lives Of College Girls. In January, Rapp will make her feature film debut as Regina George in the movie-musical adaptation of Mean Girls.

You can listen to the “Tummy Hurts” remix above.