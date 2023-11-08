Hot off the (pink) heels of a Mean Girls reunion comes the first trailer for the Mean Girls movie musical.

Tina Fey and Tim Meadows are back from the original teen comedy classic (which Fey also wrote), but don’t expect to see Rachel McAdams or Lindsay Lohan; Regina and Cady are now played by Reneé Rapp and Angourie Rice.

The rest of the cast includes Angourie Rice, Moana star Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, and Jon Hamm. His “freaking crushing it” list now includes playing a coach who also teaches sex ed.

You can watch the trailer (which is bizarrely set to an Olivia Rodrigo song, not anything from the musical itself) above. Here’s the official synopsis:

From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic, Mean Girls. New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika). However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.

Mean Girls comes out in theaters on January 12, 2024.