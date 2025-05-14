Reneé Rapp has kept a pretty low profile this year. Outside of a few commercials reprising her Mean Girls role, the “Not My Fault” singer’s professional plans have been kept tightly under wraps–until today (May 13).

Over on Instagram, Reneé Rapp confirmed her musical hiatus will soon come to an end. In a teaser clip (viewable here), Rapp announced her forthcoming single, “Bite Me.”

“MAY 21,” she captioned the risqué video.

Rapp let it all hang out (literally) as she ditched a shirt and bra opting only for cap with the song’s title, and a pair of gray sweatpants barely covering her animal print panties.

The topless visual set the mood for what’s to come as Rapp’s singes the lines, “I’m a real bad girl, but a real good kisser / Leave me alone b*tch I wanna have fun.”

Back in July 2024, Rapp shared an update with the Close Friends Only with Instagram podcast with Rachel Sennott on her follow-up to 2023’s Snow Angel. “It’s [about this new era of my life] and it’s also about, to this point, a reflection on my 23rd year specifically… it was so bad, and I thought like 22 was insane for me,” she said.

Reneé Rapp’s upcoming single “Bite Me” is out 5/21 via Universal. Find more information here.