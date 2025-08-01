Reneé Rapp’s new album, Bite Me, has arrived and the Mean Girls star’s fans have already chosen their favorite track: “Kiss It Kiss It,” a song about a weekend-long fling with a girl from the other side of town. The song already has the most streams from the album on YouTube, which is often an indicator of the song artists and their teams should give the push to.

A glittery synth-pop dance floor anthem with some aggressive pop-punk breakdowns, “Kiss It Kiss It” finds Rapp warning her newfound lover, “You’re gonna kill me if you kiss it like that / Got me in tears, and not because I’m sad / Top of the mornin’, let me pull your hair back / Like, come on and kiss it, kiss it.”

The rollout for Rapp’s latest saw the singer indulging in redolent recollections of similarly hedonistic relationships on songs like “Leave Me Alone,” “Mad,” and “Why Is She Still Here?” She also announced the dates for her upcoming tour for Bite Me, which kicks off in September. You can see the dates below.

Rapp also performed the focus track “Shy” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night; you can check that out below.

Watch the visualizer for “Kiss It Kiss It” above.