In her second performance of the night, Reneé Rapp turned up the heat on the Saturday Night Live stage with a performance of “Not My Fault” from the Mean Girls soundtrack.

In the 2024 movie-musical adaptation of Mean Girls, Rapp plays queen bee Regina George, reprising her role from the Broadway adaptation. Ahead of the “Not My Fault” performance, Rachel McAdams, who played Regina in the original 2004 movie, introduced Rapp, who was then seen rocking a flowing black coat and pants, with a matching top.

Surrounded by background dancers, all dressed in pink, Rapp maintained the fun, flashy spirit of Mean Girls, switching up the energy from her previous performance of “Snow Angel.” Behind Rapp, at the center of the stage, was a large pink cake, which rotated midway through the song.

As the cake made a 180-degree rotation, Megan Thee Stallion was revealed, then joined Rapp to perform her verse of the song. As Meg delivered her fire bars, the two matched each other’s vibes, as they twerked it out to the beat.

RENEÉ RAPP AND MEGAN THEE STALLION PERFORMING THEIR SONG “NOT MY FAULT” ON #SNL TONIGHT (FULL) pic.twitter.com/FHwKpoQCK0 — ve ❧ (@szalishhh) January 21, 2024

You can see the performance of “Not My Fault” above.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.