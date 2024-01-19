Reneé Rapp has been crushing it over the past year. Her debut album, Snow Angel, came out last summer and it was a strong musical premiere. She also stars in the new Mean Girls movie and even had a song with Megan Thee Stallion on the soundtrack, “Not My Fault.” Now, she’s doing something that ultimately only a few entertainers have had the pleasure of doing: This weekend, she’ll be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

Jacob Elordi is hosting the episode, so he, Rapp, and SNL cast member Bowen Yang filmed a promo video.

After Elordi introduces himself, Yang says, “Reneé, you were so right: He is so baby girl.” Rapp replies, “I know, that’s what I said. He is so baby girl.” Elordi asks, “Me? I’m a baby girl? So what’s Reneé?” Rapp responded, “Oh, I’m mother,” a nickname that Rapp, and plenty of other beloved female musicians, has been given by fans. Yang closed out the bit by proudly exclaiming, “And I’m big, wrinkly son!”

Meanwhile, Rapp’s current promo cycle has produced a ton of fun moments, whether she’s revealing her adoration of Mark Cuban on The Late Show or declaring Megan has the “best ass I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Watch the SNL promo above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.