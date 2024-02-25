Since 1999, Ricky Martin has encouraged his fans to live la vida loca using his music as the official soundtrack. This spring, the “Ácido Sabor” singer will keep the party going in his upcoming onscreen work. In March, Martin will show off his acting chops in Apple TV+‘s latest series, Palm Royale.

On February 24, the streamer teased Martin’s upcoming appearance with a snippet of his scene alongside Kristen Wiig. “Ricky Martin is Robert,” wrote the company. “…a man of many talents, a keeper of many secrets, and the mixologist behind the meanest Grasshopper in Palm Beach.”

Ricky Martin is Robert, a man of many talents, a keeper of many secrets, and the mixologist behind the meanest Grasshopper in Palm Beach. Palm Royale premieres March 20 on Apple TV+ pic.twitter.com/1iXhHYOyIE — Apple TV (@AppleTV) February 24, 2024

The show’s synopsis reads: “In 1969, an ambitious woman aspires to cross the line between the haves and have-nots to secure her seat at America’s most exclusive, fashionable, and treacherous table: Palm Beach high society.”

Palm Royale will also star Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Kaia Gerber, Laura Dern, and Allison Janney. On the series’ webpage on Apple TV+, Carol Burnett and Bruce Dern are set to make guest cameos.

If you are a fan of dramedies like The White Lotus, then Palm Royale should be right up your viewing alley.

Apple TV+ will begin airing Palm Royale on March 20. Find more information here.