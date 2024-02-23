While we don’t know much, we can piece together some clues as to what to expect from the new season. Season two was an award magnet , so we can only expect bigger and brighter things to come. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming season of The White Lotus.

Season three of Mike White’s HBO dramedy is set to begin production this month in Thailand, where we will join a new handful of unsuspecting guests as they experience a culture shock, family drama, and maybe some murder? Who knows with this hotel chain, they already have quite the reputation.

Plot

Plot details are sparse, but we do know that season three will take place in Thailand. “The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex,” White told Deadline in 2022. “I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

While we don’t know the specifics, we do know that Natasha Rothwell will be returning as Belinda from season one, and she confirmed in December that she had read the scripts. “I gasped out loud a minimum of five times and this was just me reading them,” Rothwell told Variety. “The scripts are a testament to Mike’s skill and ability to tell the most smart and entertaining stories. I mean, everything that he does is like a lesson to me as an actor and a performer. And as a writer myself, he takes folks on a journey. Everyone needs to buckle up, because it’s going to get real!”

Cast

In typical White Lotus fashion, season three will be packed with stars: Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Dom Hetrakul, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Tayme Thapthimthong, Sam Nivola, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Aimee Lou Wood are all confirmed for the upcoming season. Most recently, Blackpink’s Lisa was cast in her debut acting role.

Release Date

Production on the third season reportedly began this month, so it will be quite some time until we get a proper release date. HBO confirmed in November 2023 that season three won’t air until 2025.

However, season two began filming in February 2022 for an October 2022 release, so it’s very possible that the third season could premiere this fall, though White confirms that this season is a bigger project, so it could take more time. He told Entertainment Weekly, “It’s going to be a supersized White Lotus. It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing.”

Trailer

There is no trailer yet, but we can hope/expect some footage at some point this summer. Until then, here is a Jennifer Coolidge compilation for good measure.